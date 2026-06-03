Trump stroke or just fatigue? What we know about president’s condition

U.S. President Donald Trump has not publicly appeared in days, raising speculations about his health and whereabouts following a medical expert suggesting the 79-year-old may have suffered a stroke during his second term.

The last public speech of Trump was on May 22. While he signed an executive order on AI from the Oval Office on Tuesday, June 2, there was neither a press release nor any public remarks.

The growing speculation has not been addressed by the White House directly. However, last week, a three-page medical summary of Mr President was released, concluding him to be in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to fulfil his duties.

Despite medical reports, chilling theories have been swirling. Dr Bruise Davidson, a professor at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, told The Daily Beast podcast that Trump could have had a stroke in his second term.

Davidson said, “Earlier in the year, there was a video of him shuffling, and I thought that was weird.”

During speeches, the president also appeared to be “garbling” words, noted Davidson. Social media posts are stoking the rumours. Political commentator Brian Krassenstein shared a video showing Trump's face looking swollen.

California Rep. Ted Lieu chimed in too, posting a clip seeming to show Trump nodding off while Marco Rubio spoke at a cabinet meeting.

The medical report, however, has another stance. It demonstrates that Trump has “strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function.” The report has a mutual assessment from 22 specialists at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.