MI6 Chief Sir Alex Younger who said ‘James Bond wouldn’t be recruited’ dies after cancer battle

Former British Intelligence Chief Sir Alex Younger has succumbed to cancer at the age of 62 on Tuesday. He served as the chief of Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), widely known as MI6, from 2014 to 2020.

Younger has had a decorated career in the British military and intelligence services spanning over three decades. The late veteran joined the Army in 1991 and held postings in the Middle East, Europe and Afghanistan.

After retiring in 2020, he became a prominent commentator on global security and he was known for his forward-looking analysis of modern geopolitical and cyber threats.

One of the most prominent contributions of Younger to British intelligence was shifting its focus from old-school cloak and dagger technique to “fourth-generation espionage.”

He emphasized that modern-era intelligence depends heavily on technology, cybersecurity and big data, adding that British intelligence needs to adapt to face evolving global threats.

In his famous 2016 speech, the military veteran said fictional character James Bond would not pass the agency’s recruitment process, highlighting the extremely difficult terrain to become an MI6 agent.

British Prime Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to the former intelligence head, saying, “Sir Alex led an exemplary life and career. He will be remembered for his utmost dedication to British public life and protecting our nation.”

Current MI6 Chief Blaise Metreweli also shared a heartfelt tribute to her predecessor, saying he embodied the values of “integrity, courage, creativity and respect.”

Alex Younger was knighted in the 2019 Queen's Birthday Honours. He was awarded the honour of Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) for his distinguished services to the United Kingdom, specifically recognizing his career in intelligence and his tenure as Chief of MI6 from 2014 to 2020.