Nancy Guthrie update: Investigators target son-in-law’s mysterious profile

As the search for TV host Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, continues, a private investigator probes her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, over an alleged new profile of being a “culinary consultant.”

JLR, an online investigator, tracked the Guthrie case and shared what looked like Cioni's Shapes Inc. profile. The site lets users talk to AI personalities. So he posted supposed chat pics from it, but the platform is just for chatting with fake personas.

Riches wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Tommaso Cioni, culinary consultant and connoisseur. Where is Nancy Guthrie?”

The new profile described him as providing “elite, insider recommendations for dining, wine pairings, and desert-inspired gastronomy, blending Italian heritage with Sonoran Desert flavours.”

Since Nancy’s disappearance, he has been on the hit list of online speculations. He and his wife, Annie Guthrie, daughter of Nancy Guthrie, were among the last people who saw her before she was reported missing on February 1.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos insists that no family member is a suspect. Many users doubt Riches' claims because Shapes Inc. is an AI platform, so the profile might not be real.

Savannah Guthrie also defended her sister and brother-in-law, claiming they both loved Nancy and couldn’t harm her.

Investigations are still ongoing, with FBI forensic testing ongoing. However, no arrest has been made yet.