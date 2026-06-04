Trump says White House UFC octagon may never be removed after historic fight night

The White House is bracing for an epic Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) showdown with an elite fight card on Sunday, June 14, 2026, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States founding.

U.S. President Donald Trump has surprised the MMA enthusiasts by announcing that the octagon being prepared in the presidential residence could stay up there indefinitely, hinting at more potential events at the White House.

The 79-year-old Republican leader likened it to the Eiffel Tower, saying, “The epic monument was built in 1889 and it was supposed to be taken down immediately after the World’s Fair but then they decided to leave it for a bit longer.”

He said that French authorities never took the permanent landmark down, adding that his administration was building something in front of the White House that’s quite attractive to a lot of people.

The octagon being built in the White House has an arch looming overhead, known as “The Claw”.

POTUS said, “It’s gonna have the big UFC fight on June 14, and I’m looking at it, and maybe we’ll never, ever take it down.”

One of the most unique UFC shows will feature at least seven clashes involving MMA superstars, including Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria and several others.

The newly built venue is expected to accommodate up to 5,000 spectators, including government officials, invited guests and VIP attendees.