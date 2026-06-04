Galeon 700 sky unveils one of most comforting interiors ever seen on superyacht

Galeon Yachts has revealed the latest hull of its 700 Sky model with an innovative interior concept.

The design is developed in collaboration with Hong Kong-based InSitu Design, giving preference to residential-inspired aesthetics for the yacht.

The 700 Sky's ninth hull brings a new design vibe inspired by upscale home styles, not conventional yachts. Owners have five swanky palettes to pick from: Pearl, Amber, Ivory, and more, each with fancy wood veneers, leather, fabrics, and ceramics.

One owner on this yacht blended several palettes for a chic look with creams, beiges, and earthy shades. Soft, curved surfaces add a cosy touch to the common areas, making the space super inviting.

The superyacht’s accommodation includes a full-beam master suite amidships, a VIP cabin forward, and two extra guest cabins. There’s a single cabin in the hull with a Pullman berth that folds to disclose a concealed desk or vanity area.

Fueled by two 1,200 hp MAN V8 diesels, the 700 Sky hits 32 knots top speed and cruises at about 23 knots. This particular one's headed for Poland to explore the Baltic waters there.