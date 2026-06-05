Anna Faris fuels concerns after ‘Scary Movie 6' red carpet appearance

Anna Faris has fueled serious concerns online after her recent red carpet appearance for the premiere of Scary Movie 6.

The 49-year-old actress stepped out on Wednesday for a rare public appearance alongside her 13-year-old son, Jack Pratt, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband Chris Pratt.

Faris clutched proudly to her son at the event, celebrating the latest instalment of the hit comedy horror franchise she has anchored since the original film debuted back in 2000.

However, the celebratory mood quickly shifted after a video from the premiere went viral on social media.

The online alarm bells started ringing when viewers noticed Faris appearing slightly jittery in front of the cameras and seemingly licking the inside of her mouth.

Fans quickly flooded social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their anxiety over her well-being.

One worried observer stated they love her but are really worried about her health, while another long-time fan, who noted they have watched her past interviews and her television show Mom several times, remarked that this does not look like her normal self at all.

They claimed her eyes looked dead and unable to focus, adding that her mouth looked really weird.

Other sympathetic commentators wondered if she had been quietly struggling since her high-profile split from Chris Pratt.

While many users expressed genuine concern, the viral video also attracted harsher criticism and trolling from some corners of the internet.

A few snide remarks compared her current appearance to Kelly Osbourne, while others questioned whether she was simply staying in character for the movie premiere or wondered what she had done to herself.

However, a strong chorus of defenders quickly rushed to the Friends actress's side to shut down the negative speculation.

One defensive fan snapped that she looks perfectly fine and has simply aged, explaining that the actress was likely just trying to make sure she didn't have lipstick on her teeth, before telling critics to leave the star alone and redirect their energy elsewhere.

The public scrutiny comes years after Faris and Chris Pratt officially ended their relationship.

The former couple originally eloped to Bali in 2009 and welcomed Jack in 2012, before separating in 2017 and finalising their divorce the following year.

Pratt has since moved on with Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, Katherine, and has three more children with her, Lyla, five, Eloise, four, and one-year-old Ford.

Faris has also found love again, marrying Ted cinematographer Michael Barrett in a quiet courthouse wedding back in 2021.