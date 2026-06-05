'Junglie' King Charles in 'profound shock' after fatal Royal Navy Helicopter crash

King Charles in 'profound shock' after fatal Royal Navy Helicopter crash

King Charles has expressed “profound shock” following the fatal Royal Navy helicopter crash in Devon.

The King paid a deeply personal tribute during a military ceremony attended by Royal Marines, veterans, families and international allies.

He previously served as a Royal Navy helicopter pilot in the 1970s, spoke with visible emotion as he reflected on the tragedy that claimed the lives of three personnel earlier this week in an incident near Okehampton.

Before proceedings began, the event was marked by a minute’s silence in honour of Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson and Petty Officer Owen Green, who lost their lives when the helicopter crashed at Sourton Down in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Lieutenant Fisher was the UK’s only serving female commando.

Addressing those gathered, King Charles drew on his own naval experience, referring to himself as a former “Junglie” - the affectionate nickname used within the Royal Navy’s Commando Helicopter Force as he shared his sorrow over the loss.

“I also wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge with the greatest sadness the crash of a Royal Navy helicopter on Wednesday,” the monarch said.

“As a former Junglie pilot 845 Naval Air Squadron, I was profoundly shocked to hear this most tragic news.

Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families, friends, and colleagues of those involved.”

The King has also written privately to the families of those killed in the crash, offering personal condolences during what he described as an immensely difficult time.

“I can only pray that these bonds of friendship, forged through shared ordeals based on shared ideas, continue in the years ahead,” he said.