Princess Anne may have royal surprise for Peter Phillips’s bride

Princess Anne, who continued her royal duty until the last day of her beloved son's wedding to Harriet Sperling, may have a special surprise for her new daughter-in-law.

Harriet may be hounoured with a tiara by the Princess Royal from her personal collection on her wedding to Peter Phillips on Saturday, June 6.

Anne, 75, has worn the tiara at several high-profile engagements over the years.

Anna Byers, Head of Bespoke Design at 77 Diamonds, predicted that Sperling's jewellery choices are likely to reflect the classic style she has displayed throughout her relationship with Phillips.

"With her timeless style, royal watchers will be eagerly anticipating Harriet Sperling's wedding look." Byers told the People's Channel.

She continued: "If her elegant engagement ring is any indication, her jewellery choices are likely to follow suit - classic and sophisticated with pearl and diamond accents."

The NHS paediatric nurse is due to marry King Chares III's nephew at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, in a private ceremony expected to be attended by senior members of the royal family.g dispute grips local area

Speculation has already begun over whether Sperling will follow royal bridal tradition by wearing a tiara for the ceremony.

Byers suggested one possibility could be Princess Anne's Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara, a piece closely associated with the Queen Elizabet's only daughter.

The wedding marks the second marriage for both the bride and groom.

Phillips shares daughters Savannah and Isla with his former wife Autumn Kelly, while Ms Sperling has a daughter, Georgina, from her previous marriage.