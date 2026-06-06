Female star breaks silence on secret Prince Harry meeting: What happened?

A British singing sensation has opened up about her encounter with Prince Harry, revealing what really happened behind the scenes.

Perrie Edwards, 32, has revealed shocking truth that how Little Mix bandmates previously tried to set her up with the Duke of Sussex at a royal event.

She told Capital Radio on Friday the former members of the popular UK band had gone out of their way to ensure the pair met.

The singer, who has been engaged to footballer Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain since 2022, recounted meeting Harry backstage at the Royal Variety performance, admitting she was not seeing anyone at the time.

"I was single at the time and the girls were like 'Oh, you and Prince Harry,' and I was like 'Give it a rest,'" she told Jimmy Hill while describing the Prince as “really nice”.

The pop star admitted the matchmaking attempt would have made for quite a tale, although she swiftly brushed off her bandmates' efforts.

"Not saying that Prince Harry is anyone, we love Prince Harry! But you know what I mean, at the time it was like 'Oh, you're single and he's single...'" she remarked.

The pop star agreed, however, the prince boasts charming looks, particularly in his younger days.

"Well, he was for a royal! Like drinking and partying and having a good old time that was a bit frowned upon," she noted.

Speaking to the BBC back in 2015, Nelson, one from the group, said: "Harry, if you're listening, Perrie fancies you. She's single, you're single, let's hook this up."

Thirlwall also addressed a photo in which she was captured shaking Harry's hand – and she, too, was open to dating the prince.

"Oh, I'm actually shaking his hand there. Maybe I was trying to give him some eye contact, do you know what I mean?" she told Cosmopolitan.