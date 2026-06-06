 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward hit with major setback after shocking report

Prince Edward strikes similar deal to ex-prince Andrew as new details cause fresh drama
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 06, 2026

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward hit with major setback after shocking report
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward hit with major setback after shocking report

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, who are known to be the most loyal and down-to-earth members of the royal family, found themselves in fresh trouble as new report exposed astonishing new details.

King Charles is believed to hold the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in his close circle and entrusts crucial duties to them. It was also believed that Charles was relying on his youngest brother to take care of the optics with the public after Andrew’s devastation.

However, amid the public uproar over “rent-free” grace and favour homes, it was found out that the Edinburghs were benefiting from a deal similar to the shamed Andrew.

The couple had earned an undisclosed sum after renting out a unit in the grounds of their Bagshot Park mansion to the Royal Collection Trust. Daily Mail sources insist that the arrangement was only for “a short period of time and is not unusual”.

It is understood the property was rented to staff and/or retired staff and the amount was apparently only enough to cover running costs. 

King Charles ‘at ease' as Sophie, Edward handle crucial task amid Andrew drama video
King Charles ‘at ease' as Sophie, Edward handle crucial task amid Andrew drama
Royal expert's take on Peter Phillips's wedding: 'Expect the unexpected'
Royal expert's take on Peter Phillips's wedding: 'Expect the unexpected'
Princess Beatrice makes first appearance as secret royal deal exposed video
Princess Beatrice makes first appearance as secret royal deal exposed
Kensington Palace shares update after Prince William skipped key event
Kensington Palace shares update after Prince William skipped key event
Duchess Sophie set on bringing new purpose to life video
Duchess Sophie set on bringing new purpose to life
Princess Anne may have royal surprise for Peter Phillips' bride
Princess Anne may have royal surprise for Peter Phillips' bride
Palace shares King Charles emotional message on Lady Pamela Hicks death 
Palace shares King Charles emotional message on Lady Pamela Hicks death 
Prince Harry shocks fans with Peter Phillips wedding decision
Prince Harry shocks fans with Peter Phillips wedding decision