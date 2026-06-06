Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward hit with major setback after shocking report

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, who are known to be the most loyal and down-to-earth members of the royal family, found themselves in fresh trouble as new report exposed astonishing new details.

King Charles is believed to hold the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in his close circle and entrusts crucial duties to them. It was also believed that Charles was relying on his youngest brother to take care of the optics with the public after Andrew’s devastation.

However, amid the public uproar over “rent-free” grace and favour homes, it was found out that the Edinburghs were benefiting from a deal similar to the shamed Andrew.

The couple had earned an undisclosed sum after renting out a unit in the grounds of their Bagshot Park mansion to the Royal Collection Trust. Daily Mail sources insist that the arrangement was only for “a short period of time and is not unusual”.

It is understood the property was rented to staff and/or retired staff and the amount was apparently only enough to cover running costs.