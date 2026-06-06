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Olivia Rodrigo discloses final details into 'OR3' one week before release

Olivia Rodrigo gears up for release week with new 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' news
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 06, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo discloses final details into &apos;OR3&apos; one week before release
Olivia Rodrigo gears up for release week with new 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' news

Olivia Rodrigo is nearing the release week for her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and fans have nearly gotten all the Easter Eggs the singer lined up for them.

The 23-year-old pop superstar revealed the nitty gritty details into the record ahead of the release week, including the duration of each of the songs after the tracklist had been disclosed.

According to the latest updates, the duration of all the songs is as follows:

  • drop dead 3:44
  • stupid song 3:29
  • honeybee 3:43
  • maggots for brains 4:00
  • u + me =
  • my way 3:00
  • purple 4:00
  • the cure 4:57
  • begged 3:37
  • what's wrong with me 3:44
  • less 3:13
  • expectations 3:41
  • cigarette smoke 5:40

With the 13th track, cigarette smoke, Rodrigo will mark the longest song on her entire discography. As for the total duration of the album, it will be 51:55 minutes.

Fans don't have to wait for long as the album is set to be released on June 12.

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