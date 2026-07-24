LeBron James picks 76ers in what he calls his 'last decision'

LeBron James is going to Philadelphia. The 76ers announced that James signed a two-year, $8 million contract to join the team for what will be his 24th NBA season.

The 41-year-old athlete described his decision to join Philadelphia as “my last decision.” James took to X and made a lengthy statement about how he thought of retirement but later decided to continue playing.

The GOAT basketball player wrote, “I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

James explained: “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for a family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning.”

The 4-time NBA Most Valuable Player appeared optimistic and excited about his new signing, stating that he believes he can help his new team become a champion team.

James departs the Lakers after eight seasons and a 17th franchise championship, joining his fourth NBA team as he pursues a fifth ring of his own before retiring.