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LeBron James picks 76ers in what he calls his 'last decision'

James departs the Lakers after eight seasons

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 24, 2026

LeBron James picks 76ers in what he calls his last decision
LeBron James picks 76ers in what he calls his 'last decision'

LeBron James is going to Philadelphia. The 76ers announced that James signed a two-year, $8 million contract to join the team for what will be his 24th NBA season.

The 41-year-old athlete described his decision to join Philadelphia as “my last decision.” James took to X and made a lengthy statement about how he thought of retirement but later decided to continue playing.

The GOAT basketball player wrote, “I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

James explained: “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for a family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning.”

LeBron James on X: "I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love" / X

I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love

The 4-time NBA Most Valuable Player appeared optimistic and excited about his new signing, stating that he believes he can help his new team become a champion team.

James departs the Lakers after eight seasons and a 17th franchise championship, joining his fourth NBA team as he pursues a fifth ring of his own before retiring.

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