Chris Brown's history of violence in spotlight after guilty plea in London attack case

Chris Brown's long history of violence has once again come under scrutiny after the American singer pleaded guilty to affray over a violent nightclub attack in London.

The 36-year-old singer admitted to the lesser public violence charge at Southwark Crown Court on Friday. Under UK law, affray refers to using or threatening unlawful violence in a way that would make a bystander fear for their safety.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped the more serious charges of assault he had been fighting for over a year now, including:

Actual bodily harm,

Attempted grievous bodily harm

Possessing an offensive weapon.

The case stems from an incident at a nightclub in London's upscale Mayfair district in February 2023. Prosecutors alleged that Brown attacked music producer Abraham Diaw by striking him twice over the head with a bottle before chasing and punching him. They further alleged that Diaw was kicked while lying on the ground.

Brown's co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, who works as his vocal coach, also pleaded guilty to affray. Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on October 26.

The latest guilty plea has also brought renewed attention to Brown's long history of violence and legal troubles.

Back in 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend, global pop star Rihanna, in one of the most high-profile celebrity assault cases in recent history. He was sentenced to probation, community labour and domestic violence counselling. His probation was later revoked after he was expelled from a court-ordered rehabilitation programme, resulting in a brief jail sentence before remaining under court supervision until 2015.

Despite the conviction and several other legal controversies over the years, Brown's music career has remained largely unaffected.

While the London case was making its way through the courts, the singer continued touring after posting a £5 million security bond. He even performed in Cardiff just a day before appearing in court for one of the hearings.