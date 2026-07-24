Apple to launch first touchscreen Mac in late 2026: Here’s everything to know

Apple is reportedly preparing its most extensive Mac lineup overhaul in years.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company is set to launch touchscreen MacBooks, next-gen M6 chips, and redesigned models across the entire product line.

The most significant launch is Apple’s first-ever touchscreen Mac that is expected to launch between late 2026 and early 2027.

This high-end laptop is likely to be referred to as "MacBook Ultra" or "MacBook Pro" and would have an OLED display with an iPhone-like Dynamic Island, doing away with the existing notch design. According to Bloomberg, the device will be slimmer compared to the existing MacBook Pro lineup and will be equipped with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors.

By the close of this year, Apple is planning to launch its upgraded entry-level MacBook Pro, which will have the next-generation M6 processor along with the new iMac series. This M6 processor is anticipated to have greater memory bandwidth and CPU and GPU performance as well. Apple has also been trying out some Mac minis with M5 Pro and basic M6 processors and Mac Studios with M5 Max and M5 Ultra processors.

For 2027, Apple is also planning to update MacBook Air models and a redesigned entry-level MacBook powered by the M7 chip.

Another product in development from the firm is the MacBook Neo that would have an A19 Pro processor, and it will be getting colour upgrades at regular intervals.

Apple's use of OLED display panels is becoming widespread. In the future years ahead, as early as 2028, an OLED MacBook Air and later an OLED iMac are expected. According to rumours, Apple has already lined up a new colour scheme for the iMac apart from the internal improvements.

With such developments, Apple is preparing its Mac range for future AI-fueled demands for computing performance, but any increase in prices because of memory shortage issues may cause a pinch for consumers.