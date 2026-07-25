What does ‘One Piece’ pirate flag mean? How it became centerpiece of Gen Z protests

The iconic Jolly Roger of the Straw Hat Pirates from the Japanese manga “One Piece” has become an unlikely rallying symbol for Gen Z protest movements worldwide.

"One Piece" is the most popular manga series of all time, created by Eiichiro Oda in 1997 and now available in over 40 languages, with more than 500 million copies sold worldwide. It tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a teenage pirate who possesses the ability to stretch his body like rubber, and his team searching for "One Piece" to become the King of the Pirates.

In its very nature, the straw hat possesses the legacy of the will of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, and stands for Luffy’s final goal of absolute freedom. From the very beginning of the manga series, Luffy and his crew oppose corruption of the elites, tyranny of the dictatorial World Government, and oppression in general. In doing so, they risk their lives for the sake of defending the weak and for the liberation of whole countries from oppression.

For young protesters, this symbol is relatable because Luffy doesn’t fight for glory or power; he fights because he can’t stand by when others suffer, mirroring frustrations of young people demanding accountability and justice in their own countries.