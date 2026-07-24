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Scientists warn Musk, Bezos' data centers in Space could alter Earth's atmosphere

Bezos predicted that data centers in space would become a reality in the next one or two decades

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 24, 2026

Scientists warn Musk, Bezos data centers in Space could alter Earth atmosphere
Scientists warn Musk, Bezos' data centers in Space could alter Earth atmosphere

Scientists have warned of the catastrophic consequences if humans try to put data centers in space after it was revealed that Trillionaire Elon Musk and Billionaire Jeff Bezos are planning to launch data centers into orbit.

The Musk-owned SpaceX and Bezos-owned Blue Origin argue that data centers in space are cost effective because the space is free, provides limitless power from the sun, cheap operating costs and also safer from terrorist attacks.

Now, a coalition of scientists, represented by Earth Justice, wants the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to perform a “comprehensive environmental review” of the risks posed by possible data centers in space.

Executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, Tim Whitehouse, said that allowing any such action without proper review would be “reckless,” adding, “The potential for these projects to degrade the atmosphere with pollution and debris and harm wildlife needs to be carefully considered before licensing these projects.”

This comes after Bezos and Musk made similar remarks at different events last year. Bezos predicted that data centers in space would become a reality in the next one or two decades; whereas Musk went one step ahead and said, “SpaceX will be doing this.”

Experts have warned that putting data centers in space could change the atmosphere, disturb wildlife and might alter the night sky forever. FCC is yet to respond to EarthJustice's request. 

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