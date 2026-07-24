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PlayStation Network down? Thousands of PS5, PS4 players report widespread outage

Thousands of PlayStation users worldwide are unable to sign in, access online games and use the PlayStation Store

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 24, 2026

PlayStation Network down? Thousands of PS5, PS4 players report widespread outage
PlayStation Network down? Thousands of PS5, PS4 players report widespread outage

PlayStation Network (PSN) is reportedly suffering a widespread outage, as thousands of PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) users, across multiple regions, have reported that they are unable to access online services. Several gamers who were disconnected in the middle of their game have expressed frustration online.

According to outage monitoring site, DownDetector, the reports regarding PSN issues saw a steep surge on Friday, July 24. Many users reported login failures, server connection errors and problems accessing online multiplayer.

Social media platforms, including Reddit and X, were also flooded with complaints as players tried to determine if the issue was global or with their own consoles.

XpertJediYT on X: "Anyone else still seeing PlayStation failed on network status #playstation #ps5" / X

Anyone else still seeing PlayStation failed on network status #playstation #ps5

Many gamers revealed that they were unable to sign into their PlayStation account while others reported that they were kicked out of online games. Some also claimed they could not access the PlayStation Store, cloud saves, friends list, trophy synchronization and even certain digitally purchased games that require an online licence check before launching.

Adding to the confusion, Sony's official PlayStation service status page initially showed all major services as "up and running" despite thousands of outage reports continuing to pour in. The apparent mismatch led many gamers to question whether the issue had been fully detected internally.

???? ZARIEL RAE ???? on X: "Excuse me @PlayStation … why you lying? I can’t play games, online and offline mode is failing, I can’t access my network, my games or my profile. I can’t access my media either… your entire network is down! https://t.co/HIBBmHxNnc" / X

Excuse me @PlayStation … why you lying? I can’t play games, online and offline mode is failing, I can’t access my network, my games or my profile. I can’t access my media either… your entire network is down!

Sony later acknowledge the issue and announced that teams were working to restore the services.

While Sony has not officially disclosed the cause of the outage, multiple reports indicated the disruption may have been linked to temporary issues affecting Amazon Web Services (AWS), infrastructure that supports numerous online platforms, including parts of PlayStation's network. 

Neither Sony nor AWS has confirmed this as the definitive cause. 

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