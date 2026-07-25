Is Fury vs Joshua finally happening? Fury’s Thai win keeps hope alive

Tyson Fury moved one step ahead for a long-awaited heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua after stopping Mariusz Wach in a low-key seventh-round TKO victory in Pattaya, Thailand, on Friday, July 24.

The 37-year-old Fury ruled from the first bell amidst a crowd of only 1,500 spectators at the Max Muay Thai Stadium. The 46-year-old Wach, a former world championship contender who was beaten by Wladimir Klitschko back in 2012, had to be pulled out of the ring by his corner early in the eighth round.

Fury said: “It was my test tonight. Let’s see if he can get through his,” pointing to Joshua’s upcoming fight against Albanian Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, July 25.

There was no television or radio broadcast of the fight. However, the fight will appear in the third series of Fury’s reality TV show “At Home With The Furys.” The fight took place in an unusual venue; however, Fury utilised his whole array of skills. He kept changing stances from Orthodox to southpaw and delivered sharp jabs and landed five straight uppercuts in the fifth round.

Fury, who weighed 265lb, has now maintained a winning streak in 2026 following his 16-month retirement layoff.

His win against Arslanbek Makhmudov in April attracted 60,000 spectators at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, yet the 37-year-old did not seem to mind the close atmosphere.

The attention is now all on Joshua, who will need to beat Prenga for the all-British showdown to go ahead. The rumoured Fury versus Joshua showdown, which Netflix will most likely broadcast, can be held anywhere in the world, including the United Kingdom or even America.