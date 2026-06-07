Prince Harry 'pushed' monarchy into crisis: Key royal lashed out

Prince Harry 'hurt' a senior and notable member of the royal family with his bombshell decision.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down from their active working royal roles. They wanted to live a life on their own terms.

The late Queen rejected Harry's half-in, half-out request at the time.

The Sussexes' move did not sit well with many, but one figure was extremely angry, and it was the Queen's husband, Prince Philip.

Ahead of his birthday, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams talked about his strong character and how the Duke and Duchess caused him pain in his last years of life.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, he said, "Queen Elizabeth and her 'strength and stay', Prince Philip, were one of the most remarkable couples in royal history."

The royal expert added, "Prince Philip strongly disapproved of the way Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties, blindsiding the Queen and plunging the monarchy into crisis."

Prince Philip was also not in favour of Harry marrying Meghan.

He responded to Harry's news with a stern warning. "One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them."