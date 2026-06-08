New York Penn Station stabbing leaves 6 injured amid NBA Finals return to MSG

The stabbing incident at busy New York Penn Station has left 6 people injured on Sunday, June 7.

For context, the incident happened amid upcoming NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden that are scheduled from Monday, 7, 2026.

New York City is for the first time since 1999 hosting the NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks have a 2-0 series lead.

Multiple U.S. media outlets have also reported that President Trump might be in attendance during NBA Finals.

The attack comes amid tight security around the Madison Square Garden arena, which is adjacent to the busy intercity railroad station.

The arena will play host to the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3 and 4 on Monday and Wednesday, 2026.

According to the New York City Fire Department, it received a call around 7 p.m. of a stabbing incident at West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue, which leads to the one entry point to Penn Station.

One person sustained serious injuries while four others have minor injuries, as per the fire department officials.

The law enforcement officials have detained the suspect, who is said to be a victim of homelessness.