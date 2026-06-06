Knicks' 2-0 lead sends ticket prices skyrocketing for upcoming NBA Finals clash at MSG

The New York Knicks’ thrilling victory over the San Antonio Spurs has sent NBA Finals Games 3 and 4 tickets skyrocketing.

The Knicks have taken a lead of 2-0 with Friday’s game win, 105-104.

The upcoming clash of the NBA Finals is set to take place at Madison Square Garden, New York, on Monday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

It marks the first time that the New Yorkers have qualified for the NBA Finals in 27 years.

Therefore, the Game 3 and 4 clash hype reaches palpable heights as there’s a possibility that we might see the Knicks lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy since 1973.

This has led to the ticket prices skyrocketing.

Soon after the Knicks’ victory over the Spurs, the lowest ticket price stands at $11,736, according to online portal Gametime.

While the same get-in price stood at $7,142 on Thursday afternoon.

For Game 4, which could turn out to be a Finals title triumph for the Knicks, the average price is $14,654.

That’s an increase from $7,232 just the day before Game 2 was played.

While the most expensive ticket price for Game 3 which is scheduled for Monday, June 8, stands at $104,435.

It spiked from earlier price of $96,997 on Thursday afternoon.

It also contributed to the speculations that President Trump might attend the game.