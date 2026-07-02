76ers land Jaylen Brown, now eyeing LeBron James as their next big move: Here's why

The 41-year-old King James has only appeared in 60 games this season, the lowest since 2022-23

LeBron James's next move is what everyone is talking about as the free agency period is underway.

After the 76ers pulled off a huge trade, releasing Paul George and two first-round picks to the Celtics in exchange for Jaylen Brown.

However, after reports emerging from NBA insiders, which claim the 76ers have not yet finished business.

Tony Jones, who reports for The Athletic posted on X (formerly Twitter) soon after Brown was in that 76ers are eyeing signing free agent King James as their next blockbuster move.

Let’s explore possibilities of how LeBron James would fit in with the 76ers’ starting fives after Jaylen Brown is in.

PG” Tyrese Maxey

SG: VJ Edgecombe

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Dean Wade

C: Joel Embiid

This starting lineup offers an ideal opportunity to play with less pressure on his shoulders.

The 41-year-old King James has only appeared in 60 games this season, the lowest number since 2022-23, posting just 15.3 field goals per game, again the lowest career total.

Stats speak for themselves.

Shouldering with Luka Doncic means that James no longer had to initiate the primary offensive engine as often.

With young blood joining the 76ers roster this season, it simply means he would land in the same scenario playing alongside Brown, Maxey, and Edgecombe.

This scenario might best suit the aging king to fill up the ‘facilitator’ role among a group of these younger scorers.

The NBA free agency period started on June 30, with each NBA team has until July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET to start sealing deals with free agents.