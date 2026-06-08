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Kelsey Parker flex her pregnancy glow in the latest pictures

Kelsey posted a series of pictures and videos taken at an outdoor location in Rhodes.
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 08, 2026

Kelsey announced she is pregnant again one year after the tragic stillbirth of on son Phoenix
Kelsey announced she is pregnant again one year after the tragic stillbirth of on son Phoenix

Kelsey Parker, who announced her pregnancy last month, has finally shared photos of her baby bump with fans and well-wishers.

The 36-year-old recently posted a series of pictures and videos taken at an outdoor location in Rhodes. 

The mom-to-be wore a simple, flowing strapless dress and cradled her bump in one of the pictures. 

Kelsey shared the sun kissed snaps while flexing her baby bump and flashed a wide smile as she posed for the camera.

She captioned the photos: 'Final day in Rhodes.

'A few days of sunshine, slowing down, making memories and spending quality time together. Stop waiting, start living.' Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey Parker is expecting a rainbow baby after a heartbreaking loss.

Kelsey stayed at the five-star hotel, The Ixian Grand with her partner, Will Lindsay.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, May 31, the television personality announced she is pregnant again one year after the tragic stillbirth of on son Phoenix.

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey Parker shared her pregnancy news after she reflected on the stillbirth heartbreak earlier this month. 

For the unversed, Kelsey suffered a devastating loss when her The Wanted singer husband died at the age of 33 due to an inoperable brain tumour on March 30, 2022.


The couple shared two children together, six-year-old Aurelia and four-year-old Bodhi.

Later the mother of two found love again with partner Will Lindsay.

However, another heartbreak awaits for her as the couple lost their son during stillbirth in June 2025 at 39 weeks.

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