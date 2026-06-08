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Charli XCX celebrates two years to 'Brat' release with strong verdict

Charli XCX addresses 'haters' in 'Brat' anniversary celebration
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 08, 2026

Charli XCX celebrates two years to &apos;Brat&apos; release with strong verdict
Charli XCX addresses 'haters' in 'Brat' anniversary celebration

Charli XCX celebrated the second anniversary of her 2024 album, Brat, with a strong punch to the haters.

The 33-year-old pop superstar took to X on Sunday, June 7, and commemorated the big day, writing, "happy 2nd birthday to Brat! f--k the haters, your influence is undeniable xx."

The 360 hitmaker paved way for a unique sound in pop music with her use of autotune and special sound effects, which has proven to be influential for the releases that followed.

Fans on social media flocked to the comments to celebrate the album's legacy. 

They wrote, "thank you for creating one of the best (and most influential) albums of the decade so far," and "YOU ARE AN ICON."

A third added, "END THOSE CHOPS AGAIN MAMA," and "BRAT summer forever," referring to the iconic trend of the year. 

More fans chimed in, "I've never met anyone who hates Brat that actually listened to Brat," and "happy 2 years of the most iconic album in the century."

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