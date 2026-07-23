Pakistan, Egypt reaffirm support for de-escalation amid Middle East tensions

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (right) and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty meet on the eve of the ASEAN Regional Forum 2026 in Manila on July 22, 2026. — X@ForeignOfficePk

Dar holds talks with Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty in Manila.

Both sides discuss Palestine situation and wider ME developments.

Stress respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

Pakistan and Egypt have called for de-escalation and diplomacy to address mounting tensions in the Middle East, with the two countries also reiterating their opposition to violence against civilians in Palestine and illegal settlement activities in the occupied West Bank.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Egyptian counterpart reviewed the worsening security situation in the Middle East during talks on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila on Wednesday.

During a dinner meeting hosted by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the eve of the ASEAN Regional Forum 2026 in Manila, the two leaders exchanged views on developments in Palestine. They reiterated their rejection of violence against civilians as well as illegal settlement activities in the occupied West Bank, according to a statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister's Office.

The ministers also reviewed the bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, economic collaboration and engagement at multilateral forums.

They reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral ties and maintaining close coordination on issues of shared interest.

Regional stability

Discussing broader developments in the Middle East, both sides stressed the need for dialogue and de-escalation while underscoring the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

They further considered the knock-on effects of regional instability on global maritime trade, energy security, and the broader world economy — concerns that have taken on added urgency amid ongoing tensions across the region.

The two ministers reviewed the outcome of the latest Regional Four consultations held in Cairo and reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting peace, stability and regional cooperation.

Separately, Dar also held meetings with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on the sidelines of the forum.

In his meeting with Herath, both sides welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral engagement, including growing trade and economic cooperation, and agreed to further strengthen collaboration in connectivity, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders also expressed hope that recent regional tensions would be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Dar's meeting with the ASEAN Secretary-General focused on expanding Pakistan's engagement with the regional bloc through closer cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity and people-to-people links.

The ASEAN chief appreciated Pakistan's role in promoting dialogue and de-escalation amid recent regional developments, while both sides agreed to remain closely engaged in advancing areas of mutual interest.