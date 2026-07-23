PDMA issues province-wide alert as rain, thunderstorms forecast across Sindh

Commuters pass through a road during monsoon rain in Lahore, July 22, 2026. — Online

PDMA Sindh directs authorities to remain on high alert.

Strong winds risk damaging vulnerable structures: PDMA.

PDMA official urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh on Thursday issued a province-wide alert as rain and thunderstorms are expected across various parts of the province till July 25.

PDMA Sindh Director General Syed Salman Shah said that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms across various parts of Sindh from July 23 to 25 due to strong monsoon currents penetrating from the Arabian Sea.

In view of the forecast, the PDMA Sindh has directed all district administrations, relevant departments and emergency response agencies to remain on high alert and ensure precautionary measures, he added.

According to Shah, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Jamshoro and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Light to moderate rain has been forecasted for Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Khairpur, while Larkana, Naushahro Feroze and Thatta are likely to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

The weather in Karachi is likely to stay warm and humid with partly cloudy conditions, while isolated drizzle is also expected, according to PDMA Sindh.

Meanwhile, Shah warned that strong winds and lightning could damage vulnerable structures, electricity poles, solar panels and billboards across the province.

He said that all relevant authorities had been instructed to adopt precautionary measures and remain fully prepared to respond to any emergency.

The PDMA had activated its monsoon preparedness plan and kept dewatering pumps and other essential machinery ready for deployment, he said, adding that low-lying areas vulnerable to urban and flash flooding had also been identified to ensure a swift response.

"If the situation arises in any area, dewatering machinery will be immediately shifted to the affected locations," Shah said.

The PDMA DG also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather, stay away from electricity poles and unsafe structures, and follow official safety advisories.