CDF Munir vows to defeat foreign-backed proxies' nefarious designs in Balochistan

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir interacts with participants of the 20th National Workshop Balochistan at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on July 23, 2026. — Screengrab via ISPR

Field Marshal Munir stresses national unity and perseverance.

Operations against terrorists to continue with full resolve: CDF.

Field Marshal Munir describes Balochistan as pride of Pakistan.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Thursday resolved to defeat foreign-sponsored proxies' nefarious designs in Balochistan with "decisive response", saying consistent efforts of security forces would bring lasting peace to the province.

The army chief made the remarks while interacting with participants of the 20th National Workshop Balochistan at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Addressing the participants, CDF Munir said that consistent efforts of security forces and law enforcement agencies, backed by the steadfast support of the people would bring lasting peace to Balochistan.

The army chief reaffirmed that targeted operations against Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan would continue with full resolve until the menace of terrorism and its abettors are eliminated from Pakistan, the ISPR said.

"He reiterated Pakistan's firm resolve to dismantle terrorist infrastructure wherever it poses a threat to the country and its people," it added.

Field Marshal Munir underscored that foreign-sponsored proxies have persistently sought to fuel violence, undermine stability and disrupt peace in Balochistan.

He, however, affirmed that their "nefarious designs" will be defeated through a firm and decisive response of the armed forces, supported by the resilience and unity of the people of Pakistan.

The army chief's remarks come as security forces continued intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the Mastung district.

Security forces killed six Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists and arrested several others in the Khad Kocha area of Mastung, security sources said earlier in the day.

According to security sources, the arrested terrorists included facilitators as well as male and female suicide bombers.

In today’s session, Field Marshal Munir described Balochistan as the pride of Pakistan, endowed with immense natural wealth and blessed with vibrant, resilient and patriotic people who constitute the province's greatest strength.

He said that the ongoing development initiatives of the federal and provincial governments were aimed at transforming the province's socio-economic landscape through an inclusive and people-centric approach.

CDF Munir lauded the constructive role of civil society, academia, media and youth in strengthening national integration and contributing to Balochistan's long-term peace and prosperity.

He also highlighted the need for national unity and perseverance to chart the future trajectory of the country.

The session concluded with a candid and wide-ranging interaction, with participants reaffirming their shared commitment to the stability, progress and sovereignty of Pakistan.