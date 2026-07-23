Sessions judge, gunman shot dead in Balochistan's Mastung district

The image shows a police officer holding weapon in his hand. — AFP/File

CM Bugti terms attack "an attack on the state".

Area sealed off following deadly attack: official.

Balochistan Bar Council announces two-day strike.

MASTUNG: A sessions judge and his gunman were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire on their vehicle in Balochistan's Mastung district, while an additional sessions judge and another person were critically injured, an official said on Thursday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Allah Bakhsh Baloch, the judges were travelling from Quetta to the sessions court in Mastung when their vehicle came under fire in the Wali Khan area.

The DPO said that Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his gunman were killed in the attack, while Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Lashari and another individual sustained serious injuries. He added that the area had been cordoned off following the incident.

The Balochistan government condemned the attack and ordered action against those responsible, according to an official statement.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti described the attack as "an attack on the state", saying the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

"The blood of the guardians of law will not go in vain," he said, adding that every terrorist network would be eliminated.

Adviser to the Balochistan CM Shahid Rind called the killing of the sessions judge and his gunman "regrettable and condemnable".

He said that attacking protectors of the law was "a failed attempt to challenge the writ of the state".

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Bar Council condemned the attack and announced a two-day strike and three days of mourning.

It said that lawyers would appear in courts wearing black armbands, describing attacks on judges and lawyers as attacks on the rule of law.

The bar council also demanded the arrest of those involved in the attack and called for effective security measures for judges, lawyers and court staff.

A day earlier, the Balochistan Home Department imposed an indefinite curfew in the Khad Kocha sub-tehsil of Mastung district from 9pm, citing the prevailing law and order situation.

Announcing the decision, Balochistan Home Department spokesperson Babar Yousafzai said the curfew would remain in force until further orders as part of measures aimed at maintaining peace and public safety, according to The News.

According to the Home Department, the curfew was imposed in view of the prevailing security situation and will remain in effect until further notification. Authorities advised residents to stay indoors and follow official instructions until normal conditions are restored.