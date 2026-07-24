Pakistan stresses building on understandings between Iran, US under Islamabad MoU

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar (centre-left) holds meeting with Iranain FM Abbas Araghchi (centre-right) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Republic, July 24, 2026. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Dar, Araghchi discuss regional developments on SCO sidelines.

DPM emphasises sustained diplomacy for lasting regional peace.

Pakistan, Iran agree to maintain close coordination, consultations.

Pakistan on Friday stressed the need to build on the understandings reached between Iran and the United States under the Islamabad MoU.

The message was conveyed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting.

During the talks, the two ministers reaffirmed the close and longstanding ties between Pakistan and Iran and reviewed the evolving regional situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

DPM Dar expressed deep concern over recent tensions in the region and underscored the importance of dialogue, restraint, de-escalation by all sides and sustained diplomatic engagement to achieve lasting peace and stability.

He also emphasised the need to build on the understandings reached under the June 2026 Islamabad MoU.

FM Araghchi appreciated Pakistan's continued diplomatic support and its constructive role in promoting regional peace and security.

He also thanked Pakistan for facilitating the safe return of Iranian fishermen and crew members, including those from vessels interdicted by the US, and for coordinating closely with Iranian, US and other relevant authorities to ensure their safe transit through Pakistan and onward return to Iran.

The two sides agreed to maintain close coordination and regular consultations on issues of mutual interest. They also reaffirmed their commitment to working together to promote regional peace, stability and shared prosperity, the Foreign Office said.

The meeting took place amid renewed tensions in the Gulf, with Iran and the United States facing a fresh standoff over the Strait of Hormuz that has raised concerns about the future of the interim arrangement reached under the Islamabad MoU last month.

Regional concerns have also been heightened by threats to maritime security and energy supplies.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis recently claimed missile and drone attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea and warned of a blockade of Saudi ports, raising fears of wider disruption to key shipping routes and global oil markets.

DPM Dar and FM Araghchi's talks also come amid Pakistan's recent diplomatic outreach on regional security and maritime stability following Houthi attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, which have heightened concerns over the safety of key shipping routes.

A day earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to maintain close coordination to support regional peace, security and the uninterrupted flow of lawful maritime commerce.

The understanding was reached during a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which the premier strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi oil tankers.