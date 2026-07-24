Terrorist attack on KP's Tank checkpost martyrs 15, including 14 security personnel: ISPR

Soldiers stand guard in Bannu, on July 2, 2014. — Reuters

Troops foil militants' bid to breach security checkpost: ISPR.

Says powerful blast causes extensive damage to checkpost.

ISPR says sanitisation operation continues in Tank district.



Security forces killed 12 militants belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij in response to a terrorist attack on a joint police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Friday.

The attack took place on the night between July 23 and 24 when militants attempted to breach the security of the check post; however, their attempt was thwarted by the swift response of security forces, the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR said troops engaged the fleeing militants and killed 12 of them during the operation. After failing to achieve their objective, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the check post.

The resulting blast caused severe damage to the check post infrastructure and led to the martyrdom of 15 people, including 12 military personnel, two policemen and one government official from the ex forest department.

The military said that a sanitisation operation was underway in the area to eliminate any remaining militants.

The ISPR added that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue counterterrorism operations under the "Azm-e-Istehkam" campaign, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, to eliminate the threat of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.

The military reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the nation, saying the sacrifices of the martyred personnel further strengthened the resolve to defeat terrorism.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the checkpost that claimed the lives of security personnel and a government official.

President Zardari paid tribute to the security forces for killing 12 militants during the operation and honoured the military and police personnel who were martyred in the attack.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for strength and patience for their bereaved families.

The president said the nation would never forget the sacrifices of its brave soldiers and law enforcement personnel.

He added that such elements sought to sabotage Pakistan's efforts for regional and global peace, but vowed that terrorists would not be allowed to succeed in their malicious designs.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan would succeed both in its efforts to promote peace and in its fight against terrorism.

PM Shehbaz also condemned the attack and paid tribute to the personnel martyred in the line of duty. He praised the courage and professionalism of the security forces in eliminating 12 militants during the operation.

The premier expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 12 army personnel, two police officials and one employee of the forest department. He prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and for patience for their grieving families.

Reaffirming the government's resolve against militancy, the prime minister said Pakistan would not rest until terrorism was completely eradicated from its soil.

He added that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue their operations with full force to eliminate the threat.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

In response to cross-border terrorist attacks from Afghanistan, Pakistan had launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq" in February this year.