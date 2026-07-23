Pakistan urges Amnesty, global community to scrutinise Afghan Taliban's terror patronage

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi addressing the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on July 23, 2026. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Pakistan rejects Amnesty Int'l report on Kabul strikes.

Taliban maintaining permissive environment for terrorists: FO.

Military strikes undertaken under right to self-defence: Pakistan.

Pakistan on Thursday called upon Amnesty International and the international community at large to direct rigorous scrutiny towards the Afghan Taliban regime's continued patronage of terrorist groups.

The reaction came a day after Amnesty International called for an investigation into Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul four months ago.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi categorically rejected the report released by the London-based global human rights non-governmental organisation’s (NGO), saying it is unfortunate that such serious allegations have been presented without any credible evidence.

He said the Taliban regime continues to maintain a permissive environment for a range of terrorist organisations, including banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army and other affiliates.

He said no responsible state can remain passive when its civilians and security forces are repeatedly targeted, Radio Pakistan reported.

Andrabi stressed any military strikes by Pakistan were undertaken in exercise of its right to self-defence under principles of necessity and as a measure of last resort, and directed only and exclusively against terrorists and their logistical support bases in Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is currently facing a fresh wave of terrorism, which it says is sponsored and harboured by India through the use of Afghan soil.

'Grave threat to national security'

Responding to anohter question, the FO spokesperson said, Islamabad has reaffirmed that any hostile act against Pakistani flagged vessels or Pakistan's maritime interests in the Red Sea will be regarded as a grave threat to its national security.

Andrabi unequivocally condemned the continued threat by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, saying this endangers regional security, freedom of navigation and global trade.

He said: "Any attack against Pakistani-flagged vessels or against its commercial vessels will be treated as an attack against Pakistan and will be swiftly retaliated. We will do so in our exercise of self-defence."

Commenting on the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's call on all parties to exercise restraint.

He said Pakistan is continuing its diplomatic outreach in support of dialogue and diplomacy.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan is committed to implementing all bilateral agreements with Saudi Arabia, including agreements on mutual defence.

GSP Plus

Regarding European Union's fifth GSP report, Andrabi said the assessment is the final monitoring report under the current GSP Plus framework on Pakistan's compliance with the 27 international conventions.

He appreciated the report's acknowledgement of Pakistan's legislative progress during the reporting period and the country's continued compliance with the international conventions.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said GSP plus remains central to Pakistan's economic relationship with the European Union, supporting exports employment, women's economic participation, poverty reduction and broader economic development.

He said Pakistan remains committed to the effective implementation of international conventions underpinning the GSP framework.