PM appoints Gen Aamer Raza as Commander National Strategic Command

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Lieutenant General Aamer Raza in Islamabad on July 24, 2026. — X@PakPMO

PM congratulates Gen Raza on promotion and appointment.

Strategic Command post created under new legislation.

New commander receives three-year term appointment.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed General Aamer Raza as the Commander of the National Strategic Command. He was previously serving as the Chief of the General Staff of Pakistan Army.

In a statement, the PM Office said that the premier promoted Gen Raza from the Lieutenant General’s rank to the rank of “Four-Star General” and simultaneously appointed him to the coveted post.

“The prime minister congratulated General Aamer Raza, HI(M), SBt on his promotion and appointment wishing him the best for undertaking this important responsibility,” the statement added.



The new title was established after the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy (Amendment) Bills 2025, were passed. Field Marshal Asim Munir was also made the Chief of Defence Forces under the same legislation.

The Commander of the National Strategic Command post was created after the abolishment of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) — General Shamshad Mirza was the last to hold the position.

The law states that the prime minister may appoint the commander from among serving Pakistan Army generals for a three-year term, based on the recommendation of the Chief of the Army Staff-Chief of Defence Forces.