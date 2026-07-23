At Asean moot, Dar highlights Kashmir dispute, Gulf crisis as core threats to regional peace

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addresses 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, Manila, Philippines, July 23, 2026. — X/@ForeignOfficePK

DPM Dar addresses 33rd ARF Ministerial Meeting.

Failure to resolve disputes accelerated stability issues: Dar.

Reaffirms Pakistan’s role in facilitating peace and de-escalation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called upon the international community and the Asean Regional Forum (ARF) to support a peaceful resolution of core regional conflicts, emphasising that the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute and India's unilateral decision to hold Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remained at the heart of South Asian instability.

The deputy prime minister, addressing the 33rd ARF Ministerial Meeting on Thursday, outlined eight key challenges threatening global and regional security, highlighting South Asian stability, the Gulf situation, Gaza, counter-terrorism, Afghanistan, Ukraine, the South China Sea, and climate change.

He told the meeting that the failure to resolve long-standing disputes, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, accelerated serious regional stability issues.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advocating for a just and peaceful settlement in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Expressing deep concern over India’s unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, Dar warned that attempting to weaponise water resources violated international obligations and threatened the lives and livelihoods of 250 million people in Pakistan.

"We simply cannot afford to let this serious, provocative development remain unaddressed. Let us all be the architects of peace and stability and work together to address the challenges posed by arbitrary, illegal, unilateral actions," he commented.

He urged the international community, particularly ARF members, to address these arbitrary, illegal, and unilateral actions and uphold international law.

Turning to the situation in the Gulf, the deputy prime minister noted that regional developments have impacted nations globally.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s role in facilitating peace and de-escalation, he highlighted Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts, including facilitating a ceasefire and convening leadership-level talks that led to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Dar expressed gratitude for the trust reposed in Pakistan by the United States, Iran, Gulf nations, and international partners, urging all parties to uphold their commitments, exercise restraint, and support dialogue to ensure regional stability, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the unconditioned resumption of international shipping.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territory, DPM Dar condemned the atrocities in Gaza and reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

On global counter-terrorism, he highlighted Pakistan’s immense sacrifices—losing over 90,000 lives and incurring over $150 billion in economic losses.

He urged the Afghan Taliban regime to ensure its territory is not exploited by terrorist groups, including TTP (Fitna Al-Khawarij) and affiliated factions, against neighboring states, emphasising that honouring these commitments would unlock vast trade and connectivity opportunities across South and Central Asia.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance on other global priorities, Dar reiterated support for diplomatic resolutions in Ukraine and the South China Sea while reaffirming Pakistan’s firm adherence to the One-China policy.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s high vulnerability to climate change despite contributing less than 1% to global emissions, calling for international cooperation based on common but differentiated responsibilities.

The deputy prime minister welcomed the adoption of the Manila Plan of Action 2026 and commended the host nation, the Philippines, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the cardinal principles of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) and the consensus-driven vision of the ASEAN Regional Forum.

He said that Pakistan deeply valued Asean's consensus-based approach and supports stronger cooperation to address both traditional and emerging challenges, including artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, climate change, food and energy security, disaster resilience, and public health preparedness.

ARF must continue to promote dialogue, practical cooperation, and strengthen its capacity to address evolving regional and global security challenges, he added.