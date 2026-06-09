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Meghan Markle's brand under fire, supporters say criticism is 'clouded narrative'

Meghan Markle’s As Ever sees early traffic surge, brand narrative divides opinion
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 09, 2026

Meghan Markle&apos;s brand under fire, supporters say criticism is &apos;clouded narrative&apos;

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever is drawing renewed attention after new figures revealed the scale of its online traffic since the start of the year.

According to data reported by Newsweek, the Duchess of Sussex’s venture has attracted just under 400,000 visitors to its website in recent months. 

While the figure has sparked debate online, a source close to the brand described the early performance as a strong foundation for a growing startup.

“It’s expected to double in size this year. By any measure, for any startup, you can’t deny that is anything but a success,” the source said. 

“People are obsessed with wanting her to fail. The commentariat are clouded by their own prejudice and a need to perpetuate a narrative that her business is a failure.”

The comments come amid wider debate which reportedly has inventory levels of around 650,000 product units. 

Those figures were said to have been exposed due to a technical issue on the brand’s website, while official sales data has not been made public.

Meghan launched the brand in 2025, the same year her Netflix series With Love, Meghan debuted, marking a significant expansion of her lifestyle and media portfolio.

Documents lodged with the Australian Government’s intellectual property office in September 2024 and approved the following year show 12 trademark categories registered under the brand's name.

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