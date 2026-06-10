Meghan Markle drops major update after Prince Harry team shares UK plans

Prince Harry reportedly will be travelling back to his home country next months for the

‘one year to go’ event for the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2027.

The event takes place before every Invictus Games and there is major hype surrounding it as whispers about Meghan’s first proper return to the UK are swirling.

Sources have claimed that Harry “desperately” wants to bring his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to England and have them finally meet their royal relatives, especially King Charles.

There is also a reconciliation mission taking place in the background as reports point to King Charles’s new important aide determined to end the royal rift between Harry and William.

Harry’s team had already shared a countdown for the Games which return to UK after 13 years.

Amid the ongoing speculation, Meghan shared a special update about family as they “spring” into summer.

The post was full of positive vibes as it included glimpses into the Sussexes’s quaint life surrounded by nature. Archie and Lilibet also make an appearance as they enjoyed the outdoorsy environment.

The carousel also included a loved-up sweet snap of the couple. It appears unlikely that Meghan would be attending the pre-game events given the uncertain situation about the security in UK.

Meghan's post could also have been a hint that the UK shouldn't expect to see her so soon.