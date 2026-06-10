Somali referee, Omar Artan laments after US denied entry ahead of World Cup

Omar Artan, a Somali referee who was denied entry into the U.S. finally breaks his silence.

Artan, who was set to become first Somali referee to officiate match at FIFA World Cup said his dreams were dashed after US denial.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, in an interview with the New York Times laments the Trump administration.

He said, “I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa. I think that they have a problem with my country.”

As per Artan’s account, he was subject to an 11-hour immigration interview before he was denied entry to the U.S. for the World Cup on June 8.

“I am very, very disappointed. I’m just simply a referee who’s trying to live his dream—the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup, Artan added.

FIFA, in a statement on the decision said, “FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Attan will be unable to train and officiate at the Fifa World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.”

FIFA stressed that it does not intervene in immigration policies in any country, adding, "Fifa is not involved in host country immigration processes, including vosa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present."

Omar Artan was selected as one of the 52 referees for the World Cup that begins on June 11.