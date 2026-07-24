Parts of Karachi receive rain as PMD predicts more showers on weekend

Vehicles of the way during rain in Islamabad, July 1, 2026. — INP

Rain, thundershowers likely in Karachi during weekend: PMD.

Met Office warns of urban flooding in parts of Punjab, Sindh.

Advised tourists to remain cautious during forecast period.

Rain and drizzle were reported in several parts of Karachi on Friday night, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting more showers in the port city over the weekend.

Heavy rain lashed Shahrah-e-Faisal and its surrounding areas, while Sohrab Goth also received intense rainfall.

Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6, North Nazimabad and Gulshan-e-Maymar, along with adjoining localities, witnessed rain during the spell, while light drizzle was reported on II Chundrigar Road and nearby areas.

Earlier, the PMD forecast widespread rain, windstorms and thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, in southern and central parts of the country from tomorrow (Saturday) to July 27.

In an advisory, the Met Office said a low-pressure area was causing monsoon currents to penetrate southern and central Pakistan, bringing widespread rainfall to Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan and parts of Balochistan.

The Met Office predicted rain, windstorms and thundershowers, accompanied by isolated heavy falls in Islamabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanpur through July 27.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy weather with rain and thundershowers is likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib and Chiniot through Saturday with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, rain and thundershowers with a few heavy falls are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki and Kashmore through July 27 with occasional gaps.

Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze and Thatta are also likely to experience similar weather pattern during the forecast period.

Karachi is expected to experience mostly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated rain, windstorms and thundershowers are expected in AJK's Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur through July 28 with occasional gaps.

In KP, partly cloudy to cloudy weather with rain and thundershowers is expected in Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Shangla, Battagram and Buner through July 27.

Kohat, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan and Hangu are also expected to experience similar weather patterns till July 27.

The PMD predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with rain and thundershowers in GB's Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar through Saturday with occasional gaps.

It said that partly cloudy to cloudy weather with rain and thundershowers, including isolated heavy falls, is expected in Balochistan's Zhob, Sherani, Loralai, Kohlu, Sibi, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Awaran and Khuzdar through July 27.

The Met Office warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Gujranwala and Lahore on Saturday.

Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Khairpur, Mithi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sialkot, Multan and Faisalabad may experience urban flooding.

The department warned that windstorms and lightning may damage vulnerable structures, including solar panels, electric poles and billboards, during the forecast period.

The PMD advised tourists and travellers to remain cautious throughout the forecast period.

It also urged farmers to plan crop activities according to the weather conditions and ensure proper care of their livestock.