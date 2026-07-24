'This is Kashmir, not Kashmore': Nawaz takes swipe at Bilawal in Mirpur rally

PML-N president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif addresses a rally in Mirpur, AJK, July 24, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Nawaz tells Bilawal political rivalry should stay respectful.

PML-N president says politics needs debate, not violence.

Former PM announces electric buses and 10 mobile hospitals.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday took a swipe at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during an election rally in Mirpur, saying, "This is Kashmir, not Kashmore, and this is Mirpur, not Mirpurkhas."

Addressing the rally, Nawaz said: "Bilawal, do not mind my remarks. Political parties should have healthy banter." He added that politics should involve political rivalry rather than violence.

The former premier said he considered Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) his first home rather than a second home, adding that no significant development had taken place in the region after his ouster.

"I want to ask what those who came after me did for AJK," he said.

Elections for the AJK Legislative Assembly is slated to be held in three phases, starting from July 27. According to AJK Chief Election Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, Mirpur Division will vote first on July 27, Muzaffarabad Division on August 2 and Poonch Division on August 10.

The PML-N president, while addressing the election rally today, said he has brought the PML-N's election manifesto for AJK and questioned whether any party other than the PML-N had delivered development projects for the region.

Nawaz further said the PML-N would prioritise education for young people and promised more hospitals for cancer and heart diseases in AJK. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was bringing electric buses and 10 mobile hospitals for Mirpur.

While speaking about development projects, the former prime minister pledged to build motorways across AJK, construct an expressway from Murree to Muzaffarabad, provide gas to every household in Mirpur and seek an international airport for the city from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if the PML-N forms the next AJK government.

Addressing the rally, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed confidence that the PML-N would secure victory across all divisions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming elections.

She said the time had come to bring development to AJK, adding that the region did not lack resources but needed improved infrastructure.

"There is no shortage of resources in AJK. The real need is for better infrastructure, including hospitals, metro and electric bus services, ration programmes, housing schemes and the political will to deliver them," she said.

Maryam pledged that the public services currently being provided in Punjab would also be extended to AJK if the PML-N wins the elections.