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Prince Harry breaks silence after King Charles stern move

What holds Prince Harry together in tough times? Duke gives emotional answer
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 10, 2026

Prince Harry breaks silence after King Charles stern move

Prince Harry shared his first emotional message after King Charles confirmed 'family feud' with stern move.

The Duke of Sussex has been recognised for his incredible efforts as Invictus Games founder and patron by Time Magazine. He was included in the #TIME100Sports list.

Harry expressed his gratitude towards the major honour, revealing how sports held him together and what he achieved with the Invictus community.

In 2013, Harry attended the Warrior Games, a sports competition hosted by the U.S. Olympic Committee for wounded service members and veterans. He was greatly impressed by the idea.

Harry shared, "I thought, 'Wow, look at the power of sport, look at how it is literally changing lives in front of my very eyes.'"

"It was so clear to me. Let's invite as many countries as possible to make it international, because clearly more countries need to benefit from this," he told Time.

Archie and Lilibet's father shared how proud he is of the meaningful things he and the Invictus community have achieved over the years.

Veterans representing their countries at different sports are not only to get their "purpose and their meaning back, but also give them their identity back."

He also revealed that sports held him together. Recalling his time as a school student, he said that his main interest in sports kept him in school.

Harry shared heartfelt stories of those who found a light through Invictus during challenging times.

"That's not based on anything other than the number of individuals that come up to me and say, ‘If it wasn't for Invictus, I would have killed myself,'" he stated.

Prince Harry's statement came after King Charles excluded' his son from the royal wedding.

Fans believe that if the monarch made efforts, the Duke would be a part of Peter Phillips' wedding. 

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