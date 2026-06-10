Michael Jackson sister Janet reacts to Tom Holland’s sweetest confession

Janet Jackson gave a two word reaction to Tom Holland’s sweetest confession.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star appeared as a guest star in a recent episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast during which he gushed over Michael Jackson’s sister, saying she has been “integral” in his career.

“I love Janet Jackson so, so much,” he told Amy Poehler before she began to reflect on her personality. “We were like, okay, Michael's sister, Janet. And then Janet was her own just incredible artist who had huge hits and was an incredible dancer.”

In addition to describing her as “electric,” The Impossible actor revealed that she is one of just five people in his life whom he adores and respects beyond measure.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I really feel like if you asked me to list five people that have been integral in the success of my career, she would be one of them,” Zendaya’s fiance told the host.

Although Tom is yet to meet the music icon face-to-face, his praise caught her attention, prompting a sweet response.

Janet reposted the snippet on her Instagram Stories with a caption that read, “Too Sweet,” punctuated with a red heart emoji.