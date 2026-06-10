 
Geo News

Michael Jackson sister Janet reacts to Tom Holland's sweetest confession

'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland says Janet Jackson was 'integral' to his career journey
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 10, 2026

Michael Jackson sister Janet reacts to Tom Holland&apos;s sweetest confession
Michael Jackson sister Janet reacts to Tom Holland’s sweetest confession

Janet Jackson gave a two word reaction to Tom Holland’s sweetest confession.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star appeared as a guest star in a recent episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast during which he gushed over Michael Jackson’s sister, saying she has been “integral” in his career.

“I love Janet Jackson so, so much,” he told Amy Poehler before she began to reflect on her personality. “We were like, okay, Michael's sister, Janet. And then Janet was her own just incredible artist who had huge hits and was an incredible dancer.”

In addition to describing her as “electric,” The Impossible actor revealed that she is one of just five people in his life whom he adores and respects beyond measure.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I really feel like if you asked me to list five people that have been integral in the success of my career, she would be one of them,” Zendaya’s fiance told the host.

Although Tom is yet to meet the music icon face-to-face, his praise caught her attention, prompting a sweet response.

Janet reposted the snippet on her Instagram Stories with a caption that read, “Too Sweet,” punctuated with a red heart emoji.

Bryan Cranston reveals ‘oops' moment reading ‘Breaking Bad' script
Bryan Cranston reveals ‘oops' moment reading ‘Breaking Bad' script
Celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing bury the hatchet for BBC series
Celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing bury the hatchet for BBC series
Princess Andre, Heidi Katona share glam moments from Monaco weekend
Princess Andre, Heidi Katona share glam moments from Monaco weekend
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce gets hilarious message advise from Tom Hanks
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce gets hilarious message advise from Tom Hanks
Niall Horan marks three years of 'The Show' amid 'Dinner Party' bliss
Niall Horan marks three years of 'The Show' amid 'Dinner Party' bliss
Katie Price says past experiences led her to stop giving men money
Katie Price says past experiences led her to stop giving men money
Tom Holland recalls ‘an amazing moment' with Zendaya on ‘Brand New Day' set
Tom Holland recalls ‘an amazing moment' with Zendaya on ‘Brand New Day' set
Millie Bobby Brown's big day goes off the rails in ‘Enola Holmes 3'
Millie Bobby Brown's big day goes off the rails in ‘Enola Holmes 3'