King Charles drops bombshell on Beatrice, Eugenie: 'Leave royal property'

King Charles drops bombshell on Beatrice, Eugenie: 'Vacate royal property'

King Charles gave strict instructions to his team about royal properties, which could be the final and big blow to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The monarch has ordered royal aides to look into those properties used by members of the royal family after a report claiming that the York sisters lived 'rent-free' in royal homes for almost two decades.

During London visits, Beatrice lives in an apartment at St James's Palace. Whereas, Eugenie has access to a property within the Kensington Palace estate.

As per Radar Online, an insider shared, "Senior royal officials have made it increasingly clear that the accommodation arrangements currently enjoyed by Beatrice and Eugenie are not viewed as a permanent entitlement.

"The sisters were informed that, as part of a wider reassessment of how royal properties are allocated and utilised, they should begin exploring other options for when they need a base in London."

The palace residences are now believed to be used for the benefit of the institution.

Losing royal properties will definitely put Beatrice and Eugenie in a weak position as they will "no longer be regarded as central figures within the working structure of the monarchy."

If this report is true, the source shared that King Charles, with his stern decision, showcased that the York family, now, after the Epstein scandal, does not fit even in the streamlined Royal Family.

"While officials may describe the move as practical housekeeping, it sends a powerful message about priorities and about who is expected to occupy royal properties in the years ahead," the report stated.

Similarly, Prince William is also in favour of this approach, an insider told earlier.

In his reign, the Prince of Wales aims to keep a proper distance from any of those figures portraying the monarchy in a negative light.