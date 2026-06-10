Andrew hit with unexpected blow from New Zealand

King Charles' younger brother, Andrew, has received another blow amid his fall from the grace.

New Zealand's Geographic Board is weighing whether to strip the name from a 74-kilometre Antarctic landmark honouring the former Duke of York.

The Prince Andrew Plateau, situated within New Zealand's territorial claim on the frozen continent, faces potential renaming after the British monarch's decision to remove his brother's royal titles and the former prince's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, which he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

As per anew report, officials are examining several possibilities for the geographical feature, which has borne the name since 1962, when it was designated in honour of the then two-year-old prince.

The plateau lies within the Queen Elizabeth Range, part of the Ross Dependency that constitutes New Zealand's Antarctic territorial claim.

Several other geographical features in the same mountain range carry names commemorating Queen Elizabeth II's children, with glaciers dedicated to Princess Anne and the Prince of Wales among them.

New Zealand also dealt Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor a major blow by backing plans to remove him from the royal line of succession, supporting the UK legislative proposals to strip the former prince of his succession rights.

It became the second Commonwealth country, following Australia, to publicly declare its willingness to amend the royal line of succession.