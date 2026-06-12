Nicole Kidman reacts to funny T-shirt with ‘Knickers' version of her name

Nicole Kidman has reacted to a hilarious custom T-shirt featuring a clever "Knickers" version of her name, which was worn by musician Este Haim at a basketball game.

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress noticed the playful fashion statement after a star-studded crowd flocked to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, 10 June, to watch the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Spotting the musical trio showing off their gear on the stadium's big screen, Kidman took to her Instagram Stories the following day to share the moment, writing that she was right there with them.

She also re-shared a social media video of the group singing along to a classic pop anthem, adding a caption calling them her girls and stating that she just wants to have fun.

The custom tops were a massive hit on the night, styled in the team’s signature royal blue with bright orange lettering.

Each of the star friends sported a different celebrity-inspired pun to show their support for the New York franchise.

Nicole Kidman/instagram

The 40-year-old Este Haim proudly displayed "Knicole Kidman" across her chest, while pop superstar Taylor Swift, 36, wore a shirt that read "Stevie Knicks", and 34-year-old Alana Haim completed the set with "Knickleback".

The musicians actively flaunted the creative outfits whenever the venue's Jumbotron turned its cameras to their section, drawing plenty of laughs from the crowd.

Following the final buzzer, representatives confirmed that Alana Haim was the mastermind behind the viral wardrobe choice.

The musician opened up about the process, revealing that making clothing for her friends serves as her ultimate creative outlet, which she manages using a small setup at home equipped with a specialised cutting machine.