Jesy Nelson says twins' SMA diagnosis led to breakup with fiancé Zion Foster

Their twin daughters, Ocean and Story, were diagnosed with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Type 1, a rare muscle wasting condition

Jesy Nelson has shared that she was the one who ended her relationship with her fiancé,' Zion Foster, after they were 'torn apart' by their twins' health battle.

Their twin daughters, Ocean and Story, were diagnosed with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Type 1, a rare muscle wasting condition.

The singer, 34, first shared the revelations in January, just weeks after reports emerged that she and Zion had ended their four-year relationship.

She has now opened up further about her decision to split from him.

Jesy recently filmed a new episode of her Prime Video series, which captures the moment she and Zion learned of their twins' diagnosis.

In the episode,, which was obtained by The Mirror, Zion says: 'I am not equipped to deal with this, I am out of my depth, emotionally physically and mentally. At the moment I am just surviving.'

Speaking about their breakup, Jesy explained: 'It is a very traumatic thing we have both been through.

'I think it's quite inevitable for things like this to happen as a couple. Like, I don't think it's like a shock that we've broken up, because you'll either be a team or it can tear you apart, and unfortunately, I feel like that's what it's done to Zi and I.

'But you know, we still get on. There's no, there's no bad feeling. My main priority is them, so like, I just want to be the best mum for them.

'I want to have the best energy, and I want to be positive, and the house was not like that when we were together.

'Obviously, because we were both dealing with this situation completely differently, and together we were just clashing. So I decided we would be better off apart.'

Last week, Jesy celebrated a major milestone after announcing that SMA will now be debated in Parliament.