Why Sydney Sweeney called 'not worthy' at Knicks game? Scooter Braun responds

Scooter Braun responded to those online users who started talking about Sydney Sweeney’s seating at New York Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

The discussion started when social media posts questioned why Sweeney and Braun were not sitting close to the courtside area.

Some people compared their seats with other celebrities at the game, including Taylor Swift, who was seen much closer to the court.

The American businessman and the actress were both there at Knicks versus San Antonio Spurs game and the topic of their seating spread online after the match in no time, leaving fans with questioning.

After the game, Braun focused on the experience itself instead of the online chatter.

However, he said that it was the best game he ever attended and shared how much he enjoyed the atmosphere inside arena.

The former stars manager also talked warmly about the Euphoria actress, calling her the greatest Knicks charm of all time.

He went on to explain that she actually surprised him with the tickets and arranged for him to attend the game with his father and brother so they could enjoy that speicial moment together.

Also while talking about the online buzz which is going on, he asked people to stay positive and not turn small things into drama.

Scooter said, “Let’s keep things positive and get one more. Greatest game of all time. Can’t stop smiling.”