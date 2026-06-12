King Charles pens personal message after dear friend's death: 'Greatly saddened'

King Charles pens personal message on dear friend's death: 'Greatly saddened'

The British monarch, King Charles, is grieving a great loss of dear friend amid the royal family's preparations for his big event.

The monarch paid a moving tribute to one of the most celebrated and influential British artists of modern times Hockney, who died peacefully at home on June 11, his publicist Erica Bolton said.

Buckingham Palace shared the 77-year-old's personal message on the royal family's official Instagram account.

The monarch wrote: "My wife and I were greatly saddened to learn of the death of David Hockney O.M., a giant of the world of art and painting, a Yorkshireman through and through and a dear friend and inspiration to so many."

Recalling sweet memories, the King penned: "David was one of life’s true originals; one who wore his genius as lightly as those beloved yellow Crocs of his that helped brighten Palace occasions."

He paid an emotional tribute to his friend, writing: "I trust they will see him tread safely into the hereafter as we mourn a man whose irrepressible charm, talent and constant innovation will be most sorely missed, but whose dazzling creativity lives on in galleries and museums around the world."

The royal couple's emotional words expressed their pain as they sent their heartfelt sympathy to Hockney's beloved family.

King Charles had hosted Hockney on multiple occasions, including in November 2022 for his first Order of Merit luncheon, where the artist famously wore a suit paired with bright yellow rubber shoes.