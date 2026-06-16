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Piers Morgan blasts Brooklyn after he attacks Beckhams: 'Just like Harry'

Prince Harry returns to negative spotlight after Brooklyn Beckham's fresh snub to family
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

Piers Morgan blasts Brooklyn after he attacks Beckhams: Just like Harry
Piers Morgan blasts Brooklyn after he attacks Beckhams: 'Just like Harry'

Piers Morgan did not hesitate to draw comparisons between 'two spoiled sons' Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham, after the aspiring chef once again publicly "attacked his family.

The controversy reignited after Brooklyn featured in a sponsored video of a food delivery company amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Nicola Peltz said to the camera, "You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home…" At the end, he was seen laughing and concluded the video by saying, "It’s a long story."

Not only that, the video showcased a number of unopened letters from home, which means Brooklyn is on a public platform, refusing to make peace with his family.

The latest Ad featuring Brooklyn left David and Victoria Beckham shocked.

Piers Morgan blasts Brooklyn after he attacks Beckhams: Just like Harry

Reacting to the fresh attack by Brooklyn on his family, Piers Morgan cannot hold back but criticises him and also Prince Harry, who also discussed his family feud in public.

On X, the television personality wrote, "Wow. He really is the Prince Harry of spoiled-brat entitled sons. Imagine doing this to your family for cash?"

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