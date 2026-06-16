Taylor Swift again falls behind in friendship after major Blake Lively fallout

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller used to be everywhere together–award shows, dinners, football games, even Eras Tour sightings that fans treated like official friendship receipts.

Now? The absence is doing all the talking.

A new report from the Dailymail claimed the longtime friendship between the two has been strained for months, with Blake Lively’s name also pulled into the alleged drama.

“Keleigh didn’t want to be a part of it,” an insider told the outlet, referencing claims that Lively allegedly described Swift as her “dragon” during a separate legal dispute.

“Couldn’t believe they were talking like that to each other.”

The report also claims tension grew after Lively allegedly felt uneasy about Swift and Teller’s closeness following Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

“Keleigh didn’t want to be a part of it,” the source repeated, adding further claims that Lively “tried to tear their friendship apart to be Taylor’s number one.”

Other reports suggest the friendship had already cooled. TMZ previously noted the two had drifted due to “differences in their lifestyles,” while Page Six claimed Keleigh would not attend Swift and Kelce’s rumoured July 3 wedding even if invited, saying she did not want to appear “like a doormat.”

The outlet also alleged a missed awards event and a lack of contact during a difficult period, including when Keleigh and Miles reportedly lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

“That was the nail in the coffin of the friendship,” one insider claimed.

Still, none of the parties have publicly confirmed any fallout.

Swift and Keleigh were last widely seen together at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. When asked about wedding chatter at the time, Miles Teller kept it simple: “I don’t know,” he said.

“That is gonna be, I imagine, one impressive wedding. But yeah, just very happy for them.”

Fo now, the friendship has not officially ended – but the silence is getting harder for fans to ignore.