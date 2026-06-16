Matt Damon’s Karaoke confession has fans cheering

Matt Damon may be preparing to battle mythical monsters in The Odyssey, but when it comes to Karaoke night, he sticks to a much simpler challenge: getting the whole room to sing along.

Appearing on the podcast Are You Okay?, the Oscar-winning actor revealed the one song he will always grab the microphone for.

“I always go with ‘Sweet Caroline,’ ” Damon said. “It gets everybody singing along.”

For a proud Boston native, the choice feels almost mandatory.

The Neil Diamond classic has long been woven into the city’s sports culture, making it less of a karaoke pick and more of a public service announcement.

As for whether he considers himself a talented vocalist, Damon was not exactly campaigning for a record deal.

“I mean, I can sing ‘Sweet Caroline,’ ” he joked.

Host Bri Morales was not about to let him off that easily.

“Listen, it's not the easiest song. There are words in it.”

“There are words,” Damon replied.

The exchange perfectly captured the self-deprecating humour that has made the actor a favourite well beyond the movie screen.

Damon also poked fun at his brief foray into rap after recently appearing as his alter ego, The Nomad.

“We started last week. It's already over,” he said. “It was pretty terrible.”

But beneath the jokes, Damon shared a more heartfelt message when asked what society could use more of.

“Kindness,” he said. “I’m serious. Like, not niceness, genuinely understanding that we're all in this together and we're a lot less divided than we think.”

Not bad life advice from a guy whose karaoke strategy is essentially convincing everyone else to do most of the singing.

Meanwhile, Damon stars as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey, which arrives in theaters July 17.