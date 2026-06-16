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Meghan Markle makes big announcement after King Charles' powerful move

Prince Harry's wife Meghan drops big news about her next move
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

Meghan Markle makes big announcement after King Charles powerful move
Meghan Markle makes big announcement after King Charles' powerful move

Meghan Markle returned to the spotlight with her latest announcement after King Charles and Queen Camilla took a powerful step along with other royals.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her official Instagram account to drop a big news about her next move, stealing the attention from the royal Ascot.

Prince Harry's wife shared her photo with Hannah and wrote: "I've proudly supported Hannah and @clevrblends for so many years now."

She excitedly announced: "Thrilled about this collaboration with one of my favorite gals and two of my favorite brands."

Meghan Markle makes big announcement after King Charles powerful move

Captured over coffee and conversation, this collaboration celebrates the power of women supporting women, meaningful connections, and brands that genuinely make a difference.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother's post comes hours aftewr King Charles and Queen Camilla made a grand entrance at the royal Ascot as they led the Royal Procession and traveled in horse-drawn carriage.

The Palce shared photos and updates on the annual racing event, which was attened by senior royals.

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